if you never do anything for me but RT this and bring this to public knowledge, i’d thank you for the rest of my life. this is the hell @gofundme put me, a rape victim, through. — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

i was brutally raped as a clinical psychology grad student. i had no money and crap insurance. to top it off, i had terrible health problems. i was a virgin when i was raped. it was very brutal and very bloody. i developed sepsis, internal bleeding and cervical precancerous cells — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

against my parents’ wishes, my only option was to humble myself and ask for charity. i started a @gofundme. to this day, my parents are upset about it. and i get it. immigrant families who came from nothing are like that. — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

from the very start @gofundme started to give me problems. i had to show a copy of my rape ER release papers, my ID, and holding all three in pics after they shut down my page bc liberals claimed i wasn’t a rape victim.

i have NEVER heard of this happening to anyone else. — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

they also had me post proof on my @gofundme page that i was raped. really? so i did. here’s my medical file from UNC ER pic.twitter.com/rjq4aPxKRH — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

liberals continued to report me over and over. well July 21, 2020 this was sent from @gofundme — the “authenticity” of my rape was called into question by @gofundme — after i posted my documents and sent them separate ones. pic.twitter.com/9EfD0bAOdq — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

so @gofundme ALSO made 3 claims

1. GFM: you have no plan

me: “I am asking for help to pay my bills from this — I have insurance, these bills are what they did not pay.”

2. GFM: you don’t tell your relation

IT’S ME

3. GFM “need more info”

ER. RAPE. RECORDS. pic.twitter.com/HMPr6gRi6n — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

so @gofundme made it impossible for me to receive the charity sent to me by putting a hold on the account. i replied for their email and this is what Dennis from @gofundme said pic.twitter.com/x1nICVcOqE — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

i am not a liar. @DLoesch, @ChrisLoesch, @mchastain81 etc etc know me in real life and have vouched for my authenticity. as well as provided so much support for my rape recovery, i can never repay them. — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

after i pointed out all of the ways @gofundme was wrong, Dennis said he was just trying to make this “seemless” — yeah proving my rape repeatedly is “seamless” pic.twitter.com/P3xumzKEyn — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

i had faced PTSD, sepsis, cervical precancer, suicide attempts, 3 SWATings, etc and i refused to relive those memories so @gofundme could “authenticate” my rape pic.twitter.com/miB0CmUHD3 — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

amelia from @gofundme then emailed me asking why a medical fund for a rape victim with insane amounts of bills and lasting injuries would have to be open for 2 years.

i just had a cervical biopsy 2 days ago relating to my rape. pic.twitter.com/TnTge3h0F6 — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

my supporters have NEVER questioned what i needed medical help for @gofundme. TWO DAYS AGO I TWEETED WHILE GETTING MY CERVIX SCRAPED — you know who does care? demented liberals. pic.twitter.com/UNkkZOQ4Hv — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

when @gofundme pulled this in july to “authenticate” my rape, i begged journalists and feminist groups to draw attention. even @yashar. nothing. @yashar will defend chrissy’s crap cooking, but not a rape victim being harassed bc i’m conservative. my rape doesn’t matter. — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

i have deactivated them ability to donate on my @gofundme but left it open so others can see that i have hidden nothing pic.twitter.com/jLn2zf3y4h — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

FYI @gofundme takes a large percentage when people donate and AGAIN when people in need withdraw. they are making money off tragedies — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

my final email to Amelia at @gofundme

please help spread this so no other victim goes through this horror pic.twitter.com/J2hdd0AegH — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

PSA: it’s come to my attention that since @gofundme refused to allow me withdrawals, but still allow donations, they have pocketed a large sum of money meant for ME. i have requested a refund to those who helped during that time. and *I*, not them, suspended donation functions — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

here is the documentation of my request to @gofundme that they reimburse those who wanted to help me, but @gofundme pocketed the money instead. if you did donate after June 21, 2020 please DM so i can assure you get your money back. pic.twitter.com/F91x4wvFHK — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

minor update: It’s been 12 hours and I haven’t received any response from @gofundme — they generally are fast — and nothing about refunding the people who donated to me that @gofundme will not give me the money — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

if interested, i can post the abuse i received after coming forward with my rape and GFM — i have thousands of messages and threats. like if you’d be interested. — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

minor update 2: here is a thread of some of the comments and threats i have received due to my @gofundme and being a conservative rape victim. i will be adding more tonighthttps://t.co/6CHdx7ZyLw — elise (@elisabethlehem) August 17, 2020

