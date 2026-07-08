First Lady of NYC Hosting $5K Luxury Islamic Retreat Claiming Mary Was a Palestinian Under Occupation

Apparently, not content just to hate Israel and Jewish people, the wife of New York City Mayor Mamdani is hosting a spiritual retreat claiming Mary, Mother of Jesus, was a Palestinian woman giving birth under an occupation. Sigh.

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Rama Duwaji, wife of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, is co-hosting an expensive spiritual retreat in Corsica, honoring Jesus' mother Mary as a "Palestinian woman giving birth under occupation".



Tickets range from around $3,000 to $5,000 for a trip of prayer, lectures, and food, all to… pic.twitter.com/Wfr6rVwUI3 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 8, 2026

The Bible is clear Jesus was Jewish. No matter how much the First Lady of New York would like to rewrite history and the Bible, that is not in dispute. Because Jesus was Jewish, his Mother is also Jewish. That's how it works.

What are we doing here? https://t.co/IRQZ8x0Xjs — NickFrank40 (@NickyFrank30) July 8, 2026

Well, she is lying.

Given that she isn't Christian, I can only interpret this as a blasphemous attack on Christianity with political motives. https://t.co/MMMQoe0Wh1 — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) July 8, 2026

That seems about right.

Mary wasn't a 'Palestinian woman giving birth under occupation.' She was a Jewish woman giving birth under occupation. 'Palestine' is what the Roman occupiers renamed Judea a century later specifically to erase the people they'd just crushed in the Bar Kokhba revolt. Why lie… https://t.co/HEb441SWJE — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) July 8, 2026

Because she desperately wants to claim Israel belongs to Muslims. That's why.

And Rama knows all this. She isn't speaking from ignorance, though she is definitely speaking to the ignorant. — (((DavidLieberman))) (@davidilieberman) July 8, 2026

She and her husband both seek to sway the ignorant and they are good at it.

If you lie often enough… (also, they couldn’t very well call it an obscenely expensive spa weekend for spoiled, under-occupied women). — MsNagdic ✡️ 🎗️ (@FiiAes) July 8, 2026

Once dismantled Jewish Israel and replaced it with Muslim Palestine, the organizing group -- The Women Sanctuary -- will reclaim al-Andalus (Spain) and the Emirate of Sicily (Italy).

Turkey, Qatar, New York City and Al-Jazeera are not done with you, Crusader Christian Europe. https://t.co/ljIR1aIF1K pic.twitter.com/Oofxf0fHOo — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) July 8, 2026

Don't underestimate the women of this movement. They may use flowery poetic language, but they have the same goals as the men.

These people are exceptionally stupid. https://t.co/8DPZ6XEkUr — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 8, 2026

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We see you Rama. No cute TikTok’s and style magazine spreads can hide who you are. https://t.co/k732vCfWBz — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) July 8, 2026

So much evil lurking.

When you do this to Christianity, it’s not cultural appropriation https://t.co/9lEbDPVFJt — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 8, 2026

We should organize a protest to remind Rama and her antizionist gang that Jesus’ mother was Jewish, living in the ancestral homeland of the Jewish people.



The Palestinian idea of the occupation of the Land of Israel is an occupation of their collective minds. — Lisa Keshet ליסה קשת (@LisaKeshet) July 8, 2026

It's all in their bizarre imaginations.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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