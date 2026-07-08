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First Lady of NYC Hosting $5K Luxury Islamic Retreat Claiming Mary Was a Palestinian Under Occupation

justmindy
justmindy | 3:02 PM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Apparently, not content just to hate Israel and Jewish people, the wife of New York City Mayor Mamdani is hosting a spiritual retreat claiming Mary, Mother of Jesus, was a Palestinian woman giving birth under an occupation. Sigh.

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The Bible is clear Jesus was Jewish. No matter how much the First Lady of New York would like to rewrite history and the Bible, that is not in dispute. Because Jesus was Jewish, his Mother is also Jewish. That's how it works. 

Well, she is lying.

That seems about right.

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Because she desperately wants to claim Israel belongs to Muslims. That's why.

She and her husband both seek to sway the ignorant and they are good at it.

Don't underestimate the women of this movement. They may use flowery poetic language, but they have the same goals as the men.

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So much evil lurking.

It's all in their bizarre imaginations. 

 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CHRISTIANITY ISRAEL JUDAISM NEW YORK PALESTINIANS

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