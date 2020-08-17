As Twitchy told you, Claire McCaskill got busted for using someone else’s photo — without attribution — to falsely claim that the Trump administration is locking up mailboxes in Washington, D.C.

So now they are not hauling them off, just locking them up. This one is in DC. pic.twitter.com/LQWzuM4tQm — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 17, 2020

She ultimately admitted to her “mistake”:

I apologize. Recent tweet said locked mail box was in DC. It was in Seattle. My mistake. Same sentiment applies. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 17, 2020

Did you think her apology rang pretty hollow? Well, you thought right.

McCaskill’s fellow MSNBC analyst Andrew Weissmann retweeted her fake news as fact:

Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) is now helping spread this falsehood. The picture seems to have originated in Seattle, not Washington DC, but Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) botched the tweet. pic.twitter.com/pHzWum7gMm — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 17, 2020

And McCaskill got called out for her role in spreading the USPS conspiracy theory:

Reprehensible, both for spreading dangerous misinformation and for stealing someone's photo without crediting.https://t.co/zjsENWLh4r — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 17, 2020

She showed just how sorry she was:

No, Rush Limbaugh calling Kamala Harris a whore is reprehensible along with a laundry list of misdeeds coming out of the WH. And all of Trump’s thousands of lies. This was just a simple mistake that doesn’t change the messsage of the tweet. https://t.co/7nB6cwymST — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 17, 2020

“A simple mistake” meant to scare people into thinking that the Trump administration is actively trying to prevent them from voting. As McCaskill would say, “same sentiment applies.” Regardless of where the photo was taken, her purpose in using it is clear. And to try to justify her dishonesty by pivoting to Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump is, well, pretty reprehensible in its own right.

Sure, you did something bad. But check out others you think are bad! https://t.co/3E3jfskg8B — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 17, 2020

"I might be 💯 dishonest, but less than the other guy" is a hell of a take. — Reliable Nonsense (@Reliable_ratio) August 17, 2020

Are you.. not going to delete your tweet with misinformation? Also this is a really odd defense — not sure what Rush Limbaugh has to do with your misinformation efforts. And "I'm not as bad as someone I think is worse" is also not particularly compelling. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 17, 2020

It’s all she’s got.

"simple mistake" = spreading disinformation which you won't delete — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) August 17, 2020

It changes the message of the tweet completely. You're wrong and you won't admit it. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 17, 2020