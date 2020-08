Lefties are having a hard time dealing with Donald Trump’s “attacks” on the USPS.

But few are having a more difficult time than the Bulwark’s token liberal (heh) Molly Jong-Fast.

Poor girl can’t even see straight, she’s so angry:

Imagine how upset she gets over something that’s actually happening. We’re guessing it’s not pretty.

Burbank, CA post office. Doors are locked as well as these post boxes. pic.twitter.com/G93be8LXQj — Prairie Mermaid (@SrFe3C) August 16, 2020

This has been happening for more than a decade calm down https://t.co/t9Lf1TWnYF — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) August 17, 2020

Calm down? How can Molly be calm at a time like this?

Maybe if she takes a deep breath and thinks of the scandal-free Obama administration, she’ll be able to calm down:

Oops!

Oh well. At least Molly’s in good company:

Then maybe most of you need to calm down.

Are you raging because you believe it? Or are you raging because you're a gullible rube who was fooled by an obvious Internet hoax? https://t.co/iC3OcFTdFP — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 17, 2020

Eh, little of column A, little of column B.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.