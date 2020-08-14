We know that news of the historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE has a lot of lefties — especially the anti-Semitic ones — upset. We know this because they’re not even trying to hide their disgust at the prospect of Israel being seen as legitimate by anyone in the Middle East.

MSNBC recently spoke with frequent contributor and BDS advocate Yousef Munayyer to get his perspective on the peace agreement, and if viewers expected an anti-Israel diatribe, they weren’t disappointed:

MSNBC guest @YousefMunayyer: Trump’s Israel/UAE deal a “victory for anti-democratic forces in the region, including the Iranians" pic.twitter.com/6lqGo1GDfw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2020

Framing cooperation with Israel as a betrayal of Arabs is pretty gross. What it’s not is subtle.

I don’t know a lot about the Middle East and all the geopolitical dynamics, but I do know this guy is full of s#it. — Justin Redalen (@Justinredalen) August 14, 2020

This deal broke the wheel and broke people along with it, although this guy has always been an antisemite ("laughs at hasbara"). https://t.co/jYZULVRxzp — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 14, 2020

These are very bad people that actively root against peace. Notice how he frames normalization of relations with the only Jewish country in the region as a “betrayal of their Arab brothers”. Really sick stuff. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 14, 2020

And MSNBC is only too eager to give Munayyer a means of spreading this sick stuff around.

Does MSNBC identify Munayyer (I am not making any of this up) as a BDS activist and Hamas supporter who endorses terrorism against Israel? Or just as a "Mideast analyst" or whatever. https://t.co/2fmWxgUqsh — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 14, 2020

Here’s a scoop for MSNBC: Yousef Munayyer is not someone whose takes you should be seeking and spreading when it comes to Israel and the Middle East.

One of the biggest trash humans in this world — Marcos Levy (@marcoslevypty) August 14, 2020

And MSNBC is encouraging him.

Absolute psychotic. @msnbc shame on you to bring on such a blatant propagandists. Can't you get someone who doesn't have such a blatant agenda? — Billy&TheCloneasaurus (@rubock) August 14, 2020

Where’s the fun in that?