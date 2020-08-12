You know who’s really had it coming to them during this Summer of Social Justice? Sick kids.

Thank goodness for looters destroying Chicago in the name of black lives mattering are finally taking action:

Looters smash the doors of the Ronald McDonald House in Streeterville with families and their sick children inside: pic.twitter.com/H1hkwJBaIv — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) August 11, 2020

Take that, Ronald McDonald House Charities! It’s about time those kids had to pay for their sins.

Noted Confederate general Ronald McDonald. https://t.co/h9bj2vMdoi — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 12, 2020

Yeah, the Ronald McDonald house really had it coming to them https://t.co/5DXN8sBCwO — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 11, 2020

Joking aside, this is truly disgusting. It’s bad enough that people behaving like animals are looting stores. But smashing up the Ronald McDonald House? While sick children and their families are inside? It’s vile. And it’s damning proof that these riots aren’t about justice at all.

This one breaks my heart. My nephew had cancer and had to be transported to a bigger hospital for treatment. The Ronald McDonald house let my family stay there for free while he was being treated as well as provided food and other things they needed. This is so very wrong… — Emmicah (@Emmicah1) August 12, 2020

As a parent who has stayed there, this disgusts me! RMH is a place where hospital parents turn to for peace, normalcy and hope. There are also children in that house recovering from surgeries, chemo etc- Just terrible! — Jen Lau (@jenlau16) August 12, 2020

Guys, this is really and truly awful. It’s bad enough that Chicago looters targeted stores, but RHC is a place for families with very sick kids. They’ve helped some of my friends and family members. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/T6P0ZCLaoR — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 11, 2020

The Ronald McDonald House in Houston was a tremendous help, support, and kindness to us when our son was in the hospital. Attacking this organization is truly unconscionable. https://t.co/h7jnd7o68Y — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) August 12, 2020

The people staying here while looters where breaking windows and doors were there because they had a child in the ICU. It's sick and horrendously selfish. https://t.co/cfl2I6z5i1 — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) August 12, 2020

There have been many examples of vile and disgusting behavior by rioters, but, for me, this one takes the cake. I know people who have stayed at RM House, and they are already dealing with horrors. To submit the sick kids and their families to this behavior is beyond inhuman. — Dawn Geisler (@DawnGeisler1) August 12, 2020

It’s sickening.

Pray for those kids and their families, because clearly they’re going to need your prayers even more now.