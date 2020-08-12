Now that Kamala Harris is officially Joe Biden’s running mate, Bill Kristol has an “innocent thought” about regarding the upcoming presidential debates:

Just an innocent thought: We’ve seen Biden in office for over four decades, and we’ve seen Trump nonstop for the last four years. We’ve seen enough to make up our minds about them. So let’s skip the presidential debates but have three vice-presidential debates. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 11, 2020

Yeah, guys. Let’s just forget the presidential debates because Joe Biden’s been around long enough that he shouldn’t need to demonstrate that he’s capable of stringing a sentence together.

You definitely know Joe Biden doesn’t have the cognitive ability to last a few hours unless his wife is by his side or he has a Teleprompter. You are a great advocate for the president. Thank you — Kambree (@KamVTV) August 12, 2020

That feeling when you realize you've thrown your support behind a candidate who is so feeble, you're afraid he can't stand up in debate with *Donald Trump* https://t.co/IL2TGGSnCW — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 12, 2020

Swing and a miss, Bill. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) August 12, 2020

Bill Kristol knows that Joe Biden is going senile and wants him to be President anyway because reasons — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 11, 2020

Bill thinks no one notices he's saying "Biden could not mentally handle a debate with anyone and we can't risk America seeing it." You are a grifting joke. https://t.co/oPzuCGDWTT — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 12, 2020

No, three presidential debates. No one kills American institutions and traditions faster than Bill Kristol under the guise of saving America. https://t.co/Z2JggJXmOL — kaitlin, queen of the f*cking bitches (@thefactualprep) August 12, 2020

If Trump is the incompetent goof you claim, then Biden should have no problem. Right? https://t.co/aB6RS2YZ2M — Your One Conservative Friend (@MattCover) August 12, 2020

Why? The debates are live-broadcast transparency. Let the country see and listen to the candidates our modern primary process has chosen, even if it's a complete shit-show. Whatever happened to 'sunlight is the best disinfectant?'https://t.co/EMDvia3Xlo — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) August 12, 2020

Yes, we've seen Biden for over four decades and Trump for four years, but the purpose of the debates is to give the American people a chance to judge them at a single moment in time. Let voters see them as they are, right before we're asked to choose between them. — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) August 12, 2020

If someone like @BillKristol really believes that Joe Biden is more qualified to be president, he should be advocating for more debates, not fewer. I'm not voting for either, so from my perspective, there seems to be an effort to hide Biden. That is not good. — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) August 12, 2020

Know what it is?

Bingo.