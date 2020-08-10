Odds are pretty good that you saw at least a clip of Jonathan Swan’s now-infamous interview with Donald Trump. Apparently quite a few people saw it.
In fact, it got so much attention that Axios CEO and co-founder Jim VandHei wants to see if lightning can strike twice:
🚨 🚨 More than 100 million people viewed part or all of the “Axios on HBO” interview between @realdonaldtrump and @jonathanvswan @axios on all platforms. We offer this same interview opportunity to @joebiden and hope he accepts.
— Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) August 10, 2020
As if Joe Biden would pass up an opportunity like that!
— I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 10, 2020
Hey, why are you laughing? What’s so funny?
Oh.
Spoiler: Joe Biden will not be accepting. https://t.co/D7cOymEW68
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 10, 2020
Lmfao you guys think Biden will accept, that is cute
— JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) August 10, 2020
he won’t.
— x-isles road warrior (@IslesRW) August 10, 2020
He won't. His handlers won't allow it
— Petar Soldo (@Petar_DRC) August 10, 2020
Not unless he gets all the questions beforehand and is allowed to read his team’s answers off of a card or something.
But all is not lost … America could still be treated to an authentic Biden interview:
Bet Jill Biden is available. https://t.co/jvvl9UApOM
— Sam Valley (@SamValley) August 10, 2020
I hear Jill Biden is available.
— Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 10, 2020