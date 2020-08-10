In case you missed it, downtown Chicago is being pillaged by violent looters.
Where is Chicago leadership right now? Why is Lori Lightfoot more concerned w/breaking up gay get-togethers on the lakefront than w/preventing our jewel of a downtown from being destroyed by opportunists who literally were celebrating a pretextual excuse to steal free stuff?
— Jeff B., now with 50% more annoyingness (@EsotericCD) August 10, 2020
Take that, Kayleigh McEnany!
As Jim Treacher points out, Lori’s due for some introspection:
Three weeks ago. https://t.co/iZXpCWcail
— I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 10, 2020
Trending
Think maybe Mayor Lori Lightfoot should’ve listened to McEnany instead of showing off her clapback skillz?
Life comes out Lori fast.
— Joe Lachey (@JoeLachey) August 10, 2020
Or in about three weeks.
Time flies when you’re having fun
— JoeBiden4Senate2020 (@AlzheimerJoe) August 10, 2020
The Backfire of the Vanities
— remain calm (@BeanDipChamp) August 10, 2020