We can’t believe we’re saying this, but the New York Times has published something actually worth reading today.

We’re as shocked as you are.

But we believe strongly in giving credit where it’s due, and Nellie Bowles deserves credit for this:

Bowles’ piece destroys pervasive narratives like Antifa destroys property.

Trending

Oh well.

Unfortunate that it took a major media outlet this long to acknowledge what so many of us could see with our own eyes.

Suppose at this point we’ve got to take what we can get.

Will they accept it from the New York Times, even though it busts the preferred media and leftist narrative?

Canceled for doing actual journalism. What a time to be alive.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaBLMCHAZCHOPNellie Bowlesnew york timesprotestsriotingriotsSeattle