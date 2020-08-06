So, Joe Biden’s at it again, huh?

But if you’re concerned that Biden has once again made a racist gaffe, allow the Washington Post Fact Checker’s Glenn Kessler to set the record straight:

Let’s see … here’s what Joe Biden said, verbatim:

“What you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things”?

He didn’t say “diversity of thought” anywhere, you guys. He said “incredibly different attitudes about different things.” Which is totally different!

Inquiring minds wanna know.

To quote Joe Biden, “C’mon, man!”

Never fails.

Maybe Glenn’s just been working too hard.

