How much does America suck? Well, it sucks hard enough for CNN to try to shine a light on African American leaving this country for the safe haven that is Mexico:

"That video served as my final confirmation that I was doing the best thing for my life by departing the [US] permanently." Demetria Brown is one of many African Americans leaving the US for many reasons, including racism and fear of police brutality. https://t.co/YYe2BAQGZa — CNN (@CNN) August 4, 2020

More:

She visited Mexico several times before she decided to relocate to the nation the State Department says is home to 1.5 million US citizens. That number includes US-born children who’ve returned with their Mexican parents, American retirees and digital nomads. She calls the move the best decision she’s ever made. While Mexico is not perfect and has its own problems, she says, she’s never encountered any racism in the tourist destination made famous by the 1960s film, “The Night of the Iguana.” “They value me as a person. My complexion feels like added value to me here and I am not afraid of the police. Can you imagine saying that?” Brown says. “I walk by police with guns in Puerto Vallarta, they smile and wave. No fear.”

Mexico is just heaven on earth, you guys.

CNN writes an article about a woman who was so angry about police brutality that she moved from America to Mexico. That's an odd story but maybe they should have included some context that Mexico's police are known to be much more brutal than America's? https://t.co/2O6vjxfFgX — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 4, 2020

Police down there are very corrupt too — Peter Pastuszka (@PastuszkaPeter) August 4, 2020

when I think of police integrity, Mexico is where it's at. — jonathan (@jonny1times) August 4, 2020

"I walk by police with guns in Puerto Vallarta, they smile and wave. No fear." That's fine and all but how is one person's experience held up like this? Will CNN feature an article about someone who moved to China to seek democracy next? https://t.co/I2CnTa6cWN — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 4, 2020

Only if the Washington Post doesn’t beat them to it.

Since I posted this some folks have told me that the town in Mexico she moved to, Puerto Vallarta, is a resort town. Claiming this town is representative of Mexico would be like claiming that Key West is representative of America. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 5, 2020

Right? Puerto Vallarta isn’t exactly Tijuana.

The moral of the story is that if you exercise cross-cultural gentrification in a resort town, you don't get harrassed for the first couple of months — ChazRoman (@ChazRaRoman) August 4, 2020

Strange choice. Isn't Mexico one of the most violent countries in the world? I think they've been averaging around 35k murders per year recently. — L. Constantin (@LConstantin6) August 5, 2020

It also fails to note all the people coming here from the southern border that come here to escape the more enduring corruption at the risk of their lives. I wonder who is fleeing from the worse corruption? — Carmine Savastano (@NeapolisMG) August 4, 2020

Ah, well. CNN’s got a narrative to push.

CNN is going to CNN — Crio_2013 (@WOT_Reporter) August 4, 2020

They don’t know how to do anything else: