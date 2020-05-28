Philadelphia Inquirer national opinion columnist Will Bunch has some thoughts about the riots and looting in Minneapolis. Basically, the riots are justified:

For what it’s worth, here’s tennis legend Martina Navratilova’s takeaway:

Wow, Martina. Great idea! Maybe you should get the ball rolling and show us how it’s done.

It’s only fair.

So compassionate, it hurts.

***

Update:

Guess Martina had a change of heart:

Or maybe not so much a change of heart as she just got tired of getting dunked on:

Suuuuuuuure.

