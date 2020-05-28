On occasion, Van Jones comes across like a reasonable person. But he never fails to remind us that when push comes to shove, he’s still Van Jones:

Van Jones just said on CNN that white people are all doing to black people what happened to George Floyd and choking off them from success and life everywhere — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2020

Watch:

"If you are white and are you watching this, look in your own life. How are you choking off black dignitary? Choking off black opportunity? Choking off black people from asking an opportunity to thrive? B/c it's not just that officer….How are all of us complicit in this?" pic.twitter.com/PAqu58gcVF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2020

Come on, Van.