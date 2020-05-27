Look up “shameless” in the dictionary, and you’ll find a photo of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Cuomo very much putting this onus for covid deaths in nursing homes on nursing homes: "the obligation is on the nursing home to say, I can’t take a covd-positive person" — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) May 27, 2020

Watch:

Now he’s blaming the nursing homes for obeying HIS ORDERS! pic.twitter.com/W2YBdwhvXi — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 27, 2020

Holy hell.

He's lying. — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 27, 2020

This is totally dishonest on his part. https://t.co/4tFt8G6GPF — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 27, 2020

That’s putting it mildly.

Except it was MANDATED. By the Governor. Governor Cuomo. — Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) May 27, 2020

He literally did not let them refuse. pic.twitter.com/rkmTliKrzm — Text Joe 330…Who Stopped… (@TakeJapper1) May 27, 2020

Problem is he signed a mandate requiring that they take them back. It’s all on him and maybe it’s time for him to own up to it — carol (@grandmanys) May 27, 2020

Fat chance of that. “Accountability” is not in Andrew Cuomo’s vocabulary.

Cuomo is a gutless son of a — E (@Freier17) May 27, 2020

No arguments here.

The press should not let him get away with this. Enough with the Cuomosexuals, time to hold him accountable. https://t.co/ULsiBaM1F5 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 27, 2020

They shouldn’t … but don’t expect them not to.

And the press and media will let him get away with it https://t.co/eu8jegWcU9 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) May 27, 2020

The press allowing Cuomo to get away with this is a stain on their industry. https://t.co/p1VMCS5idL — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 27, 2020

