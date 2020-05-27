Look up “shameless” in the dictionary, and you’ll find a photo of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:
Cuomo very much putting this onus for covid deaths in nursing homes on nursing homes: "the obligation is on the nursing home to say, I can’t take a covd-positive person"
— Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) May 27, 2020
Watch:
Now he’s blaming the nursing homes for obeying HIS ORDERS! pic.twitter.com/W2YBdwhvXi
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 27, 2020
Holy hell.
He's lying.
— China is lying (@jtLOL) May 27, 2020
This is totally dishonest on his part. https://t.co/4tFt8G6GPF
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 27, 2020
That’s putting it mildly.
Except it was MANDATED.
By the Governor.
Governor Cuomo.
— Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) May 27, 2020
He literally did not let them refuse. pic.twitter.com/rkmTliKrzm
— Text Joe 330…Who Stopped… (@TakeJapper1) May 27, 2020
He literally forced them. pic.twitter.com/2H09Cb3y78
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 27, 2020
Problem is he signed a mandate requiring that they take them back. It’s all on him and maybe it’s time for him to own up to it
— carol (@grandmanys) May 27, 2020
Fat chance of that. “Accountability” is not in Andrew Cuomo’s vocabulary.
Cuomo is a gutless son of a
— E (@Freier17) May 27, 2020
No arguments here.
The press should not let him get away with this. Enough with the Cuomosexuals, time to hold him accountable. https://t.co/ULsiBaM1F5
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 27, 2020
They shouldn’t … but don’t expect them not to.
And the press and media will let him get away with it https://t.co/eu8jegWcU9
— Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) May 27, 2020
The press allowing Cuomo to get away with this is a stain on their industry. https://t.co/p1VMCS5idL
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 27, 2020
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets, and the headline has been amended to reflect the addition of video.