If you’re like pretty much every person on this planet, you’ve long since forgotten about the all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot. But even after all this time, the film’s director Paul Feig hasn’t gotten over its failure to be the amazingly hilarious and brilliant feminist anthem it was meant to be.

And Feig knows why the Lady Ghostbusters didn’t take off:

'Ghostbusters': All-Female Reboot a Victim of 2016's 'Anti-Hillary Movement,' Says Director Paul Feig

“Some really brilliant author or researcher or sociologist needs to write a book about 2016 and how intertwined [our film was] with Hillary [Clinton] and the anti-Hillary movement,” Feig said. “It was just this year where everyone went to a boiling point. I don’t know if it was [having] an African-American president for eight years [that] teed them up or something, but they were just ready to explode… By the time, in 2014 or 2015, when I announced I was going to [make] it, it started.” Feig went on to point toward President Trump’s own negative comments regarding the film as indicative of a larger ideological tie between the criticism both faced. “It’s crazy how people got nuts about women trying to be in power or trying to be in positions that they weren’t normally in,” Feig said. “It was an ugly, ugly year.”

It was indeed an ugly year. So the “Ghostbusters” reboot fit into it perfectly.

Also, he failed to make a funny, entertaining movie. https://t.co/ej4I4PkCm3 — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 27, 2020

It was a victim of having exactly two funny lines in the whole damn thing. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) May 27, 2020

Or it was crap. — Live Free Or Deb🦦🌼🌼 (@livefreeordeb) May 27, 2020

Or…you just made a bad movie? — Dan Zinski (@Dan_Zinski) May 27, 2020

Or maybe…just maybe…and hear me out here…it sucked. — Kevin B. (@KevBrux) May 27, 2020

Ghostbusters 2016: a bad idea that was executed poorly. That’s it. Not every one of your films is going to be a hit, Paul. Live with it. Geez. — Lee Hutchings (@LeeHutchings84) May 27, 2020

I'm a woman, and I hated the reboot. I didn't have any expectations because I haven't seen the original in a good 25 years, but I just didn't think it was funny. I love Melissa and Kristen, and I guess Leslie and Kate are fine, but the jokes were terrible. Snore. — Heather not Morris (@TeamBrittana) May 27, 2020

Women have been in positions of power in the movies for decades. @paulfeig made a bad movie that people didn't want to see. It's not the audience's fault. It's not because they hate Hillary, or they were angry about 8 years of Obama, or any other bizarre thing. Feig just failed. pic.twitter.com/PcQFbMLk9A — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 27, 2020

Politics had ZERO to do with why the film tanked. The fact the film itself wasn’t very funny, and the fact Feig and Sony were lambasting the fans who were skeptical after the abysmal trailers, meant it was doom from the start. And I was willing to give it a chance. — Alx Kiddo 🎥📽🎞🎬🍿 (@AlxKiddo) May 27, 2020

It was trashing its potential audience before it even hit theaters. Nobody wants to be lectured least of all by something they need to pay 13 bucks to go see. The movie was abysmal but the marketing and PR by Feig and Co was even worse. — Antamania (@Antamania1) May 27, 2020

Also the marketing was deliberately antagonistic towards fans of the original movies. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) May 27, 2020

"Come to the theater if you're not too chicken, you INCEL NECKBEARDS" — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 27, 2020

