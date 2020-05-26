Remember how over the weekend, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar was quoted in a Sunday Times interview saying that she believes that Tara Reade was sexually assaulted by Joe Biden? She’s a Bernie sis through and through, and if it were up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the Democratic nominee.

Well, let’s all raise a glass and toast to Ilhan Omar’s stunning bravery:

Rep. Ilhan Omar still backs Joe Biden even though she believes Tara Reade https://t.co/JdVhNmDeTz pic.twitter.com/qSiQ4zav2d — New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2020

More from the New York Post:

“There’s obviously parts of what she has said that have been corroborated and parts that haven’t, that is not my place to litigate her story,” Omar told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. “I think it’s important when someone says they have been assaulted and they see themselves as survivors that we, as we have been saying, believe survivors.” Omar, who said the interview with the newspaper was conducted weeks ago, was asked if she still believed Reade. She responded that she will back Biden because “this is one of the most important elections of our lifetime” and that she thinks “it’s important for us to create a space where we allow for survivors to come forward. And that has been consistent with my values, and I think we can do both.”

Don’t worry. That doesn’t make her like the people who voted for Donald Trump despite his “grab them by the p*ssy” remarks at all. Because, well, it just doesn’t. Because, you know. Biden’s a Democrat. And this is one of the most important elections of our lifetime, remember.

Not really. But it’s still telling.