Development in the Tara Reade case today, as Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer representing Reade, said today that she’s no longer his client.

The lawyer for Tara Reade, the former Senate aide who has accused Joseph R. Biden Jr. of sexual assault, said Friday that he was no longer representing her, just two weeks after taking her on as a client. https://t.co/NvkQ3vWf07 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 22, 2020

More from the New York Times:

While not providing a reason for leaving, Mr. Wigdor said his decision was “by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade,” adding that he was among the 55 percent of Americans who believe her, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

So, it’s not clear exactly why Wigdor will no longer be representing Reade. But feminist writer Jill Filipovic knows enough to know that #MeToo has suffered irreparable damage because of Reade — and conservatives:

This is all just so frustrating and sad. Her life will never be the same. #MeToo has taken a hit. Could have been avoided through thorough journalism. But the absolutely irresponsible, self-interested people who pushed these claims will never, ever take responsibility. https://t.co/bvfSVm8kMJ — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 22, 2020

It makes me so livid. The same people who pushed these claims also brush off and denigrate feminists as "liberals," then attacked us as hypocrites for not jumping on this story before it was properly reported. Those of us who care about sexual violence understood the stakes. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 22, 2020

It was all a game of dishonest, cynical gotcha from the beginning, from the right of course, but also from bad actors on the left who have low-key (and sometimes high-key) hated feminists since at least 2016. They used this as a cudgel with no regard to who & what they damaged. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 22, 2020

In a fairer universe this debacle would be so professionally damaging that the worst offenders would never be taken seriously again, but instead they will keep publishing their vanity projects & those of us who care about women will spend the next decade or so cleaning this up. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 22, 2020

Anyway, I am still waiting for an apology from anyone who pushed this story without proper investigation, who used an unvetted story as a cudgel to attack feminists & feminist organizations, or who cynically used a clearly unvetted claim to demand Biden step down. So far: Silence — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 22, 2020

She’s waiting for an apology, you guys. When will you apologize to her?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! ::breathes:: No one believes you. https://t.co/qBVFIyvKJI — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 22, 2020

"But the absolutely irresponsible, self-interested people who pushed these claims will never, ever take responsibility." You. This is literally you. — Slender Man Privilege (@slenderlust) May 22, 2020

Brett who?

I legitimately don't understand how your brain works. This Tweet chain is a rambling nightmare of half thoughts, mind dribbles and furious mental gymnastics. It is barely literate scribbles. Speak clearly damn it. Stop proving Orwell right. — Pain (@heysharpshooter) May 22, 2020

We shouldn’t expect much beyond a rambling nightmare, given the fact that she clearly has a reading comprehension problem.