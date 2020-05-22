Development in the Tara Reade case today, as Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer representing Reade, said today that she’s no longer his client.

More from the New York Times:

While not providing a reason for leaving, Mr. Wigdor said his decision was “by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade,” adding that he was among the 55 percent of Americans who believe her, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

So, it’s not clear exactly why Wigdor will no longer be representing Reade. But feminist writer Jill Filipovic knows enough to know that #MeToo has suffered irreparable damage because of Reade — and conservatives:

Trending

She’s waiting for an apology, you guys. When will you apologize to her?

Brett who?

We shouldn’t expect much beyond a rambling nightmare, given the fact that she clearly has a reading comprehension problem.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooDouglas WigdorJill FilipovicJoe Bidensexual assaultTara Reade