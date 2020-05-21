If you’ve been paying attention to Twitter lately, you’ve probably seen the “My Plans vs. 2020” memes. There’ve been some really good ones.

The Democratic Governors Association figured they’d try to get in on the action, too. Here’s what their collective brain cells came up with:

Well, at least they tried.

Yeah … that saying “the Left can’t meme”? It was tailor-made for the DGA.

