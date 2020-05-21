If you’ve been paying attention to Twitter lately, you’ve probably seen the “My Plans vs. 2020” memes. There’ve been some really good ones.
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/ktBxlo4XrX
— Queen Kong (@Lapolo_87) May 19, 2020
My plans: 2020: pic.twitter.com/948LfpLEfY
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 20, 2020
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/YEiKPEJmhs
— neontaster (@neontaster) May 20, 2020
The Democratic Governors Association figured they’d try to get in on the action, too. Here’s what their collective brain cells came up with:
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/PunRwyWY0H
— Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) May 20, 2020
Well, at least they tried.
Do… do… they know we can see this? https://t.co/NF2udikHN1
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) May 21, 2020
You’re not very good at this.
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 21, 2020
You guys are so, so bad at this
— NiedsDeadGhost (@NiedsG) May 21, 2020
I'm not sure they understand how those things work.
— Dennis (@spongeworthy2) May 21, 2020
You guys really have no idea what you're doing.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 21, 2020
Shhhh! 😳🤫 Don’t tell them. It’s much more entertaining if they just keep doing…whatever it is they’re doing.
— ELLE (@JETBaby56) May 21, 2020
I’ve never seen such a bad meme.
— Cart (@CyataJames1) May 21, 2020
Finish the phrase:
The left ___________ ___________.
— CasadeMartin (@MartinCasade) May 21, 2020
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 21, 2020
Yeah … that saying “the Left can’t meme”? It was tailor-made for the DGA.
Proving once again that the left can’t meme. pic.twitter.com/77ncF9ZjIO
— Mike Breslin (@mikebreslin815) May 21, 2020