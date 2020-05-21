New York Times opinion columnist Farhad Manjoo has a question for you people:

Yeah, what’s the deal with billionaires? It’s not like they’ve ever done anything for anyone or anything.

If it’s not to demonstrate that Farhad Manjoo is not to be taken seriously, we honestly don’t know.

Trending

Far as we can tell, billionaires have done a lot more to lift people up than opinion columnists.

So guys like Farhad aren’t all that special.

Here’s a good answer to that question:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: billionairesFarhad Manjoonew york timesopinion columnist