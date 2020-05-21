New York Times opinion columnist Farhad Manjoo has a question for you people:

honestly let’s just keep asking the question: what is the point of billionaires — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) May 21, 2020

Yeah, what’s the deal with billionaires? It’s not like they’ve ever done anything for anyone or anything.

What is the point of that question? — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) May 21, 2020

If it’s not to demonstrate that Farhad Manjoo is not to be taken seriously, we honestly don’t know.

To give progressives another thing to complain about. https://t.co/Ng9ojS9ELq — jon gabriel (@exjon) May 21, 2020

What's the point of opinion columnists? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 21, 2020

As long as we get to keep asking the question: what is the point of opinion writers. You won't like who wins that debate. https://t.co/OARAJuxOxd — RBe (@RBPundit) May 21, 2020

Far as we can tell, billionaires have done a lot more to lift people up than opinion columnists.

I keep asking this same question, what’s the point of opinion columnists? How many have they employed? How much do they contribute to the economy?

Their opinions are as is rightly stated, like asses and elbows, everybody’s got them. — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) May 21, 2020

So guys like Farhad aren’t all that special.

Can we eliminate or change the rights to property for any group that we see as pointless? — Jordan Henderson (@jordanhenderson) May 21, 2020

Here’s a good answer to that question: