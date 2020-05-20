As Twitchy told you, Kayleigh McEnany took Chris Cuomo to the woodshed this afternoon over his mockery of Donald Trump professing to be taking hydroxychloroquine. McEnany pointed out that Cuomo — and his wife — had taken quinine, a “less safe version” that’s been off the market for years:

.@PressSec calls out @ChrisCuomo for criticizing Trump for taking hydroxychloroquine, an FDA approved drug, while Cuomo himself took a "less safe version" of hydroxychloroquine to treat his case of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/zqMEU65RvP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 20, 2020

The Daily Caller’s Greg Price was all over Cuomo’s hydroxy-hypocrisy yesterday:

CNN’s @ChrisCuomo mocked Trump yesterday for using chloroquine as a preventive treatment for Covid-19. As it turns out, he used a synthetic derivative of chloroquine in his own corona treatment regimen according to his wife’s blog posts. I present, a very Fredo story. pic.twitter.com/ONmKVqQVY1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 19, 2020

Chloroquine is a derivative of quinine. A derivative that, unlike quinine, is actually regularly prescribed as a treatment for certain conditions like lupus.

This story really is so very Fredo.

And there’s still more Fredo-ness where that came from. As Price also points out, Mr. and Mrs. Cuomo didn’t exactly go through ideal channels to obtain their quinine:

If you're wondering how Chris Cuomo obtained quinine, a version of chloroquine, that the FDA took off the market, his wife's blog says that she enlisted the help of an "energy medicine physician" who apparently makes it in her lab 🙄 pic.twitter.com/3XNuZ0Q2o2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2020

Uhhh …

Well that seems completely normal. — 🇺🇸🍀 Lisa ⌨️ Keyboard Warrior 🖥️ McG🍀🇺🇸 (@LisaMcGov) May 20, 2020

tRUsT tHe ExpERtS — Mitch Fletcher 🇺🇸 (@MitchFletcher4) May 20, 2020

Sad!

Fortunately for Chris Cuomo, CNN has demonstrated over and over again that they’ll put up with pretty much whatever shenanigans he pulls.

In a normal world, @CNN would suspend Chris Cuomo for embarassing the network like this. But CNN isn't a real news organization with a reputation to uphold. https://t.co/alArxRuHP9 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 20, 2020

***

Update:

Didn’t think it could get any weirder? Think again:

Mrs. Cuomo's coronavirus treatments also included the use of a "body charger" which she used on the recommendation of an "energy specialist" pic.twitter.com/Vha6GmtoZr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2020