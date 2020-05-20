As Twitchy told you, Kayleigh McEnany took Chris Cuomo to the woodshed this afternoon over his mockery of Donald Trump professing to be taking hydroxychloroquine. McEnany pointed out that Cuomo — and his wife — had taken quinine, a “less safe version” that’s been off the market for years:

The Daily Caller’s Greg Price was all over Cuomo’s hydroxy-hypocrisy yesterday:

Chloroquine is a derivative of quinine. A derivative that, unlike quinine, is actually regularly prescribed as a treatment for certain conditions like lupus.

This story really is so very Fredo.

And there’s still more Fredo-ness where that came from. As Price also points out, Mr. and Mrs. Cuomo didn’t exactly go through ideal channels to obtain their quinine:

Uhhh …

Sad!

Fortunately for Chris Cuomo, CNN has demonstrated over and over again that they’ll put up with pretty much whatever shenanigans he pulls.

Update:

Didn’t think it could get any weirder? Think again:

