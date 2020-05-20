A lot has happened with COVID19 in the past several months. You might’ve forgotten about the whole “‘Wuhan virus’ is totes racist” thing.

You know who hasn’t forgotten, though? Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris. As @ComfortablySmug informs us, Harris — on behalf of herself and a bunch of her Democratic colleagues — has introduced a resolution “condemning all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19.” That anti-Asian sentiment includes using terms like “Chinese virus,” “Wuhan virus,” and “Kung-flu”:

Sounds about right.

Trending

Thank goodness Kamala Harris is here to educate you.

Always.

These are her priorities.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-AsianChinese viruscoronavirusCOVID19Kamala HarrisKung FluracismracistresolutionWuhan Virus