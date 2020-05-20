A lot has happened with COVID19 in the past several months. You might’ve forgotten about the whole “‘Wuhan virus’ is totes racist” thing.

You know who hasn’t forgotten, though? Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris. As @ComfortablySmug informs us, Harris — on behalf of herself and a bunch of her Democratic colleagues — has introduced a resolution “condemning all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19.” That anti-Asian sentiment includes using terms like “Chinese virus,” “Wuhan virus,” and “Kung-flu”:

JFC Kamala Harris is trying to pass a resolution calling it racist to use the term “Wuhan virus”https://t.co/VCX0ouJpca pic.twitter.com/khKjXFHkIU — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 20, 2020

Sounds about right.

First @KamalaHarris tried to beat Joe Biden by calling him a racist. Now she's trying to become his VP by calling the rest of us racist. https://t.co/HIshapl0HX — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 20, 2020

This seems a bit racist to me. She does know that not all Asian Americans are Chinese, right? — Catalyst (@Catalyst_317) May 20, 2020

Didn't realize Wuhan was a race. — Fanfare for the Common Kang (@KangofSeattle) May 20, 2020

Thank goodness Kamala Harris is here to educate you.

Focused on the big things, Kamala is. https://t.co/XUA9dWEd9D — RBe (@RBPundit) May 20, 2020

Always.

These are her priorities.