Remember when Florida was all set to become America’s COVID19 coffin thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reckless approach to the crisis?

Well, as it turns out, Florida’s actually doing pretty damn well. And DeSantis has got some things to say to all the doomsayers who cast doubt on his leadership and competence:

Good stuff from DeSantis here. pic.twitter.com/ESvo6Pb1uw — neontaster (@neontaster) May 20, 2020

Gov. DeSantis explodes on the media for their unfair coverage of his state’s handling of coronavirus. Worth every second. pic.twitter.com/Cle6nvZN5X — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 20, 2020

Florida @GovRonDeSantis just went off on the media coronavirus fearmongering & criticism of his state. Boom! Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/p8HtpkhrHM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 20, 2020

