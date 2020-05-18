California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been whining quite a lot lately about not getting enough federal money for COVID19 relief, despite raking in a $15 billion-plus haul from the CARES Act.

His outstretched hand doesn’t appear to be making much headway, so he’s taking things up a notch:

More from The Hill:

Newsom, along with governors across the country, have said they need the federal aid to help fund many of the frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic including healthcare workers and police.

“I hope they’ll consider this next time they want to salute and celebrate our first responders … consider the fact that they will be the first ones laid off by cities and counties,” Newsom said.

“This is not a red issue or a blue issue. This is impacting every state in America,” Newsom added.

Watch (starts around the 1:00 mark):

Why would first responders be the first people on the chopping block, Gov. Newsom?

Inquiring minds want to know.

So, Newsom’s really going with this, huh?

All in a day’s work.

