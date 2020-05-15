Remember back in 2012, when Mitt Romney wanted to steal the birdseed right out of poor Big Bird’s mouth by cutting funding to PBS? Well, it’s a damn good thing he didn’t succeed, because otherwise we’d be deprived of quality PBS programming like “Voices from the Frontline: China’s War on Poverty.”

PBS affiliates that receive millions of dollars in federal funding each year are airing a pro-Beijing documentary produced in conjunction with CGTN, a Chinese-government controlled media outlet that is registered as a foreign agent with the Justice Department.

The film, “Voices from the Frontline: China’s War on Poverty,” did not disclose CGTN’s links to the Chinese government. Nor did it detail the ties that the film’s producer, Robert Lawrence Kuhn, has to Chinese officials and the government’s State Council Information Office, which specializes in foreign propaganda.

A spokesman for KOCE and KCET provided the Daily Caller News Foundation with a press release for the Kuhn film but did not respond to a detailed list of questions. PBS did not respond to a request for comment, nor did The Kuhn Foundation. Requests for comment submitted through Kuhn’s personal website were also not returned.

Not returned? You don’t say.

How sad that this isn’t even surprising these days. So many of our media betters are more than willing to roll over for the ChiComs.

Do yourselves a favor and read the whole thing. And then weep for the state of our media.

