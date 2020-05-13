Hillary Clinton can’t believe she has to write this sentence, you guys. But here we are:

I can’t believe I have to write this sentence, but the president's son-in-law doesn't get to decide when the election is. https://t.co/7CrpHny6TF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 13, 2020

So not only does she endorse Joe Biden the man, but she endorses whatever goofy conspiracy theories he puts out there:

The notion that Trump could change the election was first raised by Biden: "Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow." TRUMP reax: I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3rd. It's a good number. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 13, 2020

And the New York Times article Hillary’s so breathless over not only doesn’t rebut Biden/Clinton’s conspiracy theorizing, but it also leaves crucial context out of Kushner’s remarks.

I think that's literally what he said, so I don't believe you had to write that sentence either. https://t.co/0e6fQ2f8Pu — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) May 13, 2020

You didn't have to write this sentence, because (1) Kushner didn't say he would decide when the election occurs and (2) this is obvious by law. But you knew that. https://t.co/fLHxznBYZ4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 13, 2020

He literally said: "It's not my decision to make." https://t.co/JuTM6mE7GB — Avi Berkowitz (@aviberkow45) May 13, 2020

From the Kushner interview with Time (which this aggregated NYT piece didn't include & which every hot take doesn't mention): "When asked if there was a chance the presidential election could be postponed past November 3 due to the pandemic, Kushner said that isn’t his decision." https://t.co/ES3Q02NtUt — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 13, 2020

Unlike Hillary Clinton, Jeryl Bier — no Trump administration apologist by any stretch of the imagination — is not too intellectually lazy or dishonest to look at what Kushner actually said:

This whole Jared Kushner election-delay kerfuffle is such nonsense. There is video, for Pete's sake. Interviewer: "Will you commit that the election will happen on November 3rd?" Kushner laughs, seems to be just trying to answer the question politely.https://t.co/s9qOd6t0Qm — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 13, 2020

Here's the video: "It's not my decision to make [laughs] so I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan."https://t.co/s9qOd6t0Qm — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 13, 2020

This quote is misleadingly chopped. His reply is, "It's not my decision to make so I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other". Article: "“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan,” Mr. Kushner told Time magazine."https://t.co/t6owV1Bjmt pic.twitter.com/oAZ4OTMjYy — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 13, 2020

So, contra Hillary Clinton, Kushner did not in fact suggest that he’s in any position to change the date of Election Day.

If the @nytimes did not watch the video before the article was published, I can somewhat understand how this could happen. But now that it's clear video exists, there's no excuse for not updating.https://t.co/s9qOd6t0Qm https://t.co/t2YTPH3s4J — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 13, 2020

Maybe their excuse is that they don’t want to pass up the chance to have Hillary Clinton help them spread their BS narrative. Hillary’s the queen of BS narratives, after all.

Hil, give it a break. You're no longer relevant. Jared didn't say that and legally, you know he can't dictate such a thing. — Bryan E. Leib (@Bryan_E_Leib) May 13, 2020

Eh, perhaps we should cut her a little slack here. It’s not like it’s easy to get over the sting of winning the 2016 election but having it stolen out from under you by Donald Trump and the Russians.

