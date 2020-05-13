White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing today. Naturally, the topic of COVID19 was front and center:

Press. Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "Contrary to some media pronouncements, the United States did not need the one million ventilators." pic.twitter.com/yJWOqgJ6ix — The Hill (@thehill) May 13, 2020

CNN’s Chris Cuomo watched that and couldn’t help but be struck by what McEnany didn’t say:

She wont address testing requests from red and blue states…why? https://t.co/RCiX3miGEo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 13, 2020

Well, first of all:

You did not include a clip about a question being asked regarding testing requests from red and blue states, why? https://t.co/mB0TmnhtaB — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 13, 2020

Because CNN refuses to air White House press briefings?

But aside from that, Chris Cuomo may be among the very last people who should be going after McEnany about something like this. Considering he’s, you know, Chris Cuomo. And his own behavior with regard to COVID19 has been less than exemplary.

Address why you got to break quarantine. — Nick (@PhillyRepub90) May 13, 2020

You broke quarantine and got into a fight…why? — Franco (@FrancoGermain1) May 13, 2020

Will you address requests as to why you broke quarantine while sick with COVID and then threatened a 65 y.o cyclist when he called you on it? https://t.co/IDmUjUAxWT — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 13, 2020

Chris, have you donated your plasma for antibody testing? If not, why not? https://t.co/vlroqyUecF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2020

Inquiring minds wanna know, Chris.