Kayleigh McEnany held a White House press briefing this afternoon. But you’d never know that if you watched CNN:

Once again. Fox News is only one airing White House press conference pic.twitter.com/gXbLjCRqo6 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) May 12, 2020

To be fair, apparently Fox News did not air the press briefing in its entirety.

Yet, they cut away at a certain point. I had to watch a livestream for the rest of the briefing. — UhOhChongo (@nocanundustan) May 12, 2020

But at least FNC acknowledged its existence. And it wasn’t FNC that spent months and months bemoaning the lack of a White House press briefing, was it?

CNN and MSNBC continue to not air the White House press briefing. This is absurd, hurts their viewers, and hurts their ability to describe themselves as news networks. Meanwhile CNN airs Gov. Cuomo’s press briefing every single day. https://t.co/G8dKW7ekhV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 12, 2020

Well, priorities. They’re committed to deifying Andrew Cuomo and demonizing Donald Trump, so if this is what helps them accomplish that, so be it.

“It comes down to basic patriotism, about expecting to be able to hold government officials accountability,” said @BrianStelter. “There’s an unwillingness to enable that transparency and access by having briefings.” Briefings are back, CNN won’t air them.https://t.co/LvJEsQWKKj — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 12, 2020

Day 301 without a formal White House press briefing. @PressSec doesn't hold briefings because the president doesn't want her to hold briefings. It's as simple as that. pic.twitter.com/50GBJkVU6J — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2020

Those were the days, huh?

Of course he can’t.