Donald Trump’s campaign is nothing if not creative. Check out what visitors to their website are greeted with if they take a wrong turn:

AHHAHAHAHAH The new 404 error page for the Trump campaign is amazinghttps://t.co/8tyACghcP8 pic.twitter.com/Eua7igmuEM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 12, 2020

We checked it for ourselves. It’s real, and it’s pretty damn spectacular.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 this is a real page 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Bob (@Bob61960410) May 12, 2020

Oh. My God. — Lexi Longwell (@lexilongwell) May 12, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Classic — SEKDeplorable (@DeplorableSek) May 12, 2020

Stop it!!! This is amazing!!🤣🤣🤣 — Skipper22 (@Eskipper22) May 12, 2020

That’s glorious — Mike Zepeda (@zepedamikecheck) May 12, 2020

The trolling continues! — Mr. Torgue's Bolo Tie (@MrTorgueBoloTie) May 12, 2020

That just broke the troll meter…beyond brilliant. — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) May 12, 2020

And the election’s still almost six months away, folks.