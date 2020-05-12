Democratic (socialist) Rep. Ilhan Omar had a deep thought today and decided to share it with her Twitter followers:
No human life is worth more than corporate profits.
Not now, not ever.
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) May 12, 2020
Screenshotted for posterity:
Really makes you think … that she didn’t think that one through.
Hmmm. You really said this?
— A Bets (@Allenbets) May 12, 2020
Might want to re-read this one
— Darren (@dare_2_b_darren) May 12, 2020
is that what you meant to say
— donnie smith (@notthequizkid) May 12, 2020
You said this wrong lolol
— Moses (@MosesIAmWhoIAm) May 12, 2020
😂😂😂
— Samael (@BlackSamael1) May 12, 2020
Update:
ilhan omar might become a republican once this is all said and done. pic.twitter.com/D92ifM88cF
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) May 12, 2020
Snort.