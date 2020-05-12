Democratic (socialist) Rep. Ilhan Omar had a deep thought today and decided to share it with her Twitter followers:

No human life is worth more than corporate profits. Not now, not ever. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) May 12, 2020

Screenshotted for posterity:

Really makes you think … that she didn’t think that one through.

Hmmm. You really said this? — A Bets (@Allenbets) May 12, 2020

Might want to re-read this one — Darren (@dare_2_b_darren) May 12, 2020

is that what you meant to say — donnie smith (@notthequizkid) May 12, 2020

You said this wrong lolol — Moses (@MosesIAmWhoIAm) May 12, 2020

***

Update:

ilhan omar might become a republican once this is all said and done. pic.twitter.com/D92ifM88cF — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) May 12, 2020

Snort.