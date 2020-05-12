Today’s episode of “Good Luck With That” comes to you live from Los Angeles County:

Breaking: Los Angeles County’s stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended for the next three months, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday https://t.co/jswRcZ5FkS

Ferrer said that would only change if there was a “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand.” https://t.co/jswRcZ5FkS

More from the L.A. Times:

Los Angeles County last week loosened some stay-at-home rules, reopening some trials and allowing some retails to begin curbside services with social distancing rules. Beaches are set to reopen on Wednesday.

But Ferrer warned Tuesday further loosening will be slow given that coronavirus deaths and cases keep rising in the county.

Ferrer said that would only change if there was a “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand.”

“Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” she said. But without widely available therapeutic testing for the coronavirus or rapid at-home tests that would allow people to test themselves daily, it seems unlikely that restrictions would be completely eased.