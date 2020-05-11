Touré no longer has a steady TV gig (RIP, MSNBC’s “The Cycle”), but that doesn’t mean he’s been slacking off on the “Here’s What’s Racist” beat.

Let’s set the scene first. Conservative gun rights advocate Antonia Okafor Cover — who happens to be a black woman — tweeted earlier today about a Pew Research study conducted earlier this year that found that most black Democrats did not identify as “liberal”:

The study found that 43% of black Democrats identify as “moderate,” while 25% identify as “conservative.”

Anyway, Touré took issue with the notion that black Democrats could identify as conservative while voting for Democrats:

Okafor Cover later clarified her tweet, as we showed above. But the debate between Okafor Cover and Touré continued for some time:

How dare she.

Touré didn’t want to hear about that. He’d made up his mind that Okafor Cover is some kind of race traitor and he was gonna run with it.

Touré thinks Holocaust survivors had white privilege, so he’s not really in any position to talk. But whatever.

For what it’s worth, though, Joyce Carol Oates agrees with Touré:

And trust her: When it comes to racism, she knows what she’s talking about. She’s an experienced racist herself.

Tags: Antonia Okaforblackblack peopleconservativeDonald Trumpexistential threatPro-liferacismracistSecond AmendmentToure