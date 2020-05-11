Still haven’t gotten your fill of media professionals et al. fluffing the ChiComs? Well, we’ve got some great news for you:
Huawei is sponsoring a conference on misinformation, with the National Association of Black Journalists. https://t.co/ZCbhsTo4Bg
— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) May 11, 2020
Check it out:
#Misinformation on #COVID19 is hitting African American, Asian, Hispanic, rural & low-income Americans hard. On May 13 @NABJ, @IAMWILL, @VanJones68, @RolandSMartin & @EbonyJadeHilton discuss keeping Americans healthy + safe. https://t.co/iali0OFBrR #HuaweiNABJWebinar pic.twitter.com/XSs58j0Wdk
— HuaweiUSA (@HuaweiUSA) May 11, 2020
Should be very educational.
This has got to be a joke…
— Nick (@Gila1026) May 11, 2020
Trending
- CBS News' Weijia Jiang does her damnedest to turn Donald Trump's response to her question into a racist attack (SPOILER: It wasn't) [video]
- Touré, who's 'offended by Black Trump voters,' attempts to shame black conservative Antonia Okafor Cover for 'voting for Trump and claiming to care about Black people'
Would that it were. Alas:
I checked, this is real. You can't make this stuff up folks https://t.co/Z0jCUUU9qh
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 11, 2020
What a time to be alive.
Not only is this sponsored by a Chinese state-owned company, it's "moderated" by Roland S Martin and the panelists are all leftists.
I'm sure this will be a balanced discussion. https://t.co/UhJweEqWz3
— RBe (@RBPundit) May 11, 2020
Huawei is sponsoring a webinar on covid-19 misinformation, huh? Can't wait to see where this goes. https://t.co/Yameq69fEd
— BT (@back_ttys) May 11, 2020
NBD, it's just the National Association of Black Journalists (@NABJ), Black Eyed Peas singer @IAMWILL, @CNN host @VanJones68, @RolandSMartin, and @EbonyJadeHilton working with Chinese Communist Party spy company @HuaweiUSA on "coronavirus misinformation."https://t.co/eYkfV4v57o
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 11, 2020
I cannot believe that these public figures I respect are attaching themselves to this #Huawei #HuaweiNABJWebinar.
Minorities like myself (Latinx here) will see this as an endorsement of a company which is quite literally enabling #HumanRights atrocities vs. Muslims in #Xinjiang.
— Ky Olbert 🇺🇸 (@KyleOlbert) May 11, 2020
That’s because it’s effectively an endorsement of a company which is quite literally enabling human rights atrocities. Not to mention enabling the spread of a deadly virus.
"Huawei: The Rise of Misinformation"
A truly incredible self-own. https://t.co/AiVv0gAj2a
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 11, 2020
A self-own for Huawei — and for America’s willing CCP mouthpieces.
This is bonkers, truly bonkers
— China is the Lyin’ King (@BeenLucky7) May 11, 2020
Garbage and lies. All of it.
— illDiscourse🧉 (@illdiscourse) May 11, 2020