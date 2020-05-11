Still haven’t gotten your fill of media professionals et al. fluffing the ChiComs? Well, we’ve got some great news for you:

Check it out:

Should be very educational.

Trending

Would that it were. Alas:

What a time to be alive.

That’s because it’s effectively an endorsement of a company which is quite literally enabling human rights atrocities. Not to mention enabling the spread of a deadly virus.

A self-own for Huawei — and for America’s willing CCP mouthpieces.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: African AmericansAsian AmericansCCPChinese propagandacoronavirusCOVID19Ebony Jade HamiltonHispanicsHuaweilow-income AmericansNational Association of Black JournalistsracismracistRoland Martinrural AmericansVan Joneswill i am