Elon Musk’s Alameda County, California, Tesla factory isn’t supposed to be operational right now due to COVID19 restrictions.
Here’s what Elon Musk thinks about that:
Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020
Welp.
Like I said #ManCrushMonday https://t.co/BwglI84lRh
— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) May 11, 2020
My boy! https://t.co/jb0oxmW9li
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 11, 2020
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 11, 2020
— Crypto Chris 🟧 (@CryptoLoveChris) May 11, 2020
Elon Musk walking through Alameda County pic.twitter.com/OCRJdl6EgM
— Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) May 11, 2020
— Andy Slye (@slye) May 11, 2020
Stay tuned to see how this plays out!