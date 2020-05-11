Elon Musk’s Alameda County, California, Tesla factory isn’t supposed to be operational right now due to COVID19 restrictions.

Here’s what Elon Musk thinks about that:

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

Welp.

Elon Musk walking through Alameda County pic.twitter.com/OCRJdl6EgM — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) May 11, 2020

Stay tuned to see how this plays out!