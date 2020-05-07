Count former FBI Director James Comey among those disappointed by the news that the DOJ has dropped its case against Michael Flynn:

The DOJ has lost its way. But, career people: please stay because America needs you. The country is hungry for honest, competent leadership. — James Comey (@Comey) May 7, 2020

Did the FBI have honest, competent leadership when you were in charge, Jimbo?

You have some nerve. — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) May 7, 2020

The Deep State lost and their biggest rat is pissed off https://t.co/lgF9bIkbeF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 7, 2020

Aside from the official acts of corruption and hackery, what's so grating about Comey is how he responds to scandal by tweeting sanctimonious platitudes about America and leadership. Gag me with a spoon. https://t.co/Ari1GJBCeY — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 7, 2020

Says the incompetent liar https://t.co/ojJPQsV5Js — baemy 🐐 (@politicsofamy) May 7, 2020

Dear God. Were you laughing when you wrote this? Crossing your fingers behind your back? That you could write this sanctimonious garbage without bursting into flames is itself a miracle. https://t.co/hfaBYlvgGX — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) May 7, 2020

You ran one of the most dishonest FBI’s in recent memory dude — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 7, 2020

The DoJ’s Inspector General found that James Comey “set a dangerous example” as FBI Director for leaking classified info for personal gain. His calls for honest, competent leadership are farcical. So too are those who believe his lies. https://t.co/Xke8tGrwe0 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) May 7, 2020

