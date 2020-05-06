Remember when not just New Yorkers, but liberals all over America, were swooning over New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio? He’s got a beautiful family! He’s so strong! He’s so progressive!

Well, some of us knew he was a joke from the beginning, and it’s nice to see the rest of the class catch up to that. Moments like this ought to help speed them along:

.@NYCMayor De Blasio on nursing homes: "A lot of these are for-profit organizations. I think there’s going to be a lot of questions about whether they put their residents first or whether they put profit first" pic.twitter.com/KfPZNAXH0d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 6, 2020

The chutzpah. Holy hell.

Yet NY mandated it https://t.co/1zhqpFJxym — Dr. Bismo Funyuns (@UrbanOutdoorman) May 6, 2020

Hold up… didn't he order these patients to go to nursing homes? — Derrick Burnette (@dpburnette) May 6, 2020

New York State *literally* ordered nursing homes to keep residents who tested positive for COVID out of hospitals, making infections rage thru their facilities. This has nothing to do with profits. — Schültzie (@muffnbear) May 6, 2020

That is some *evil* gaslighting, right there. They didn't take those patients to make a buck – they took them because NY government *forced* them to. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) May 6, 2020

Emphasis on the “evil” part.

They were ordered to take Covid patients into a closed environment full of the most vulnerable. De Blasio is genuinely a horrid person, and his campaign of human sacrifice should never be forgotten. https://t.co/WDX2Am4JTj — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 6, 2020

Not just in New York, btw. The treatment of nursing homes should be a national scandal. NJ also forced them to take patients and prevented their release. Remember when in Wuhan they welded buildings with patients shut? That's what Cuomo and Murphy did, more or less. Monstrous. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 6, 2020

De Blasio knows this, but instead of admitting the state did this, he blames it on the very people trying desperately to save the lives that the state has condemned to death. It's all so incredibly ghoulish. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 6, 2020

This man is literally satanic. What an absolute neglect of responsibility at the cost of others. — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) May 6, 2020

If New Yorkers don’t vote this clown out, then he is the mayor they deserve — Audrey (@hiaudreygrace) May 6, 2020

