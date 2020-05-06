Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has no problem with his wife violating his state stay-at-home order to travel to the family’s posh equestrian estate in Florida, but he’ll be damned if he lets people go to church:

BREAKING: Governor Pritzker confirms churches will not be allowed to have services with more than 50 people until there is a vaccine, highly effective treatment, or elimination of any new cases over a sustained period. — Cisco Cotto (@CiscoCotto) May 6, 2020

Bold strategy.

Does everyone see how COMPLETELY BONKERS this is? What happens if we never get a vaccine?! https://t.co/ZIgNffq3Pa — Mitchell (@mbyankee) May 6, 2020

Guess we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. Or don’t get to it. Whatever.

Are there catacombs under Chicago? https://t.co/rQQ2jfr6l3 — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) May 6, 2020

In the meantime please keep going to Walmart — Steve Holt (@Steve_Holt11) May 6, 2020

Notable exceptions: Walmart and Costco will be allowed to have services with more than 50 people every day of the week, not just Sundays. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 6, 2020

That actually raises a great question:

Question: does this apply to all gatherings of more than 50 people? — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 6, 2020