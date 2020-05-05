Last week, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar offered up this solution to the problem of people struggling to pay their rent during the COVID19 crisis
*taps mic*
Cancel rent
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 28, 2020
She suggested it again yesterday:
S̶u̶s̶p̶e̶n̶d̶ Cancel rent and mortgages
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 4, 2020
No surprise that her hero Bernie Sanders would advocate for the same thing:
We need to cancel rent and cancel mortgages for the duration of this crisis.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 5, 2020
That’s cute, Bernie. But it’s not a viable solution for reasons that should be obvious to anyone with a fundamental understanding of economics.
If we’re looking for ways to help people keep more of their money, Ted Cruz’s idea seems a little more appealing:
How about we cancel taxes? https://t.co/y2p9nljsfx
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 5, 2020
Sounds pretty good.
I loathe politicians as a rule and I'm married, but marry me. https://t.co/Ivxi7KziyQ
— Murder Mo-rnet (@molratty) May 5, 2020
LOVE me some @tedcruz these days
— Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) May 5, 2020
— Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) May 5, 2020
YES! pic.twitter.com/KwOfsDP9J2
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 5, 2020
It’s worth a shot!