Last week, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar offered up this solution to the problem of people struggling to pay their rent during the COVID19 crisis

*taps mic* Cancel rent — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 28, 2020

She suggested it again yesterday:

S̶u̶s̶p̶e̶n̶d̶ Cancel rent and mortgages — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 4, 2020

No surprise that her hero Bernie Sanders would advocate for the same thing:

We need to cancel rent and cancel mortgages for the duration of this crisis. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 5, 2020

That’s cute, Bernie. But it’s not a viable solution for reasons that should be obvious to anyone with a fundamental understanding of economics.

If we’re looking for ways to help people keep more of their money, Ted Cruz’s idea seems a little more appealing:

How about we cancel taxes? https://t.co/y2p9nljsfx — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 5, 2020

Sounds pretty good.

It’s worth a shot!