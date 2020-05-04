Earlier today, Donald Trump fired several shots at MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski:

“Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

It should come as no surprise that Brzezinski didn’t take it well. Maybe because the truth hurts. We’re not gonna touch the dead-intern angle, but there’s no denying that Joe and Mika enjoyed a cozy relationship with Donald Trump during the 2016 election season.

Nevertheless, Mika’s trying to deny it:

My husband has consistently held Trump accountable. Trump’s sleazy, gutter tactics reveal his inability to focus on the pandemic and the growing number of people falling victim to this catastrophe —that many believe HE made worse. We will follow the facts and we are not afraid. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 4, 2020

Joe Scarborough “consistently held Trump accountable”? Yeah, no. Donald Trump’s “sleazy, gutter tactics” were well known well before the 2016 election, including by Joe and Mika themselves. And yet, they tripped all over themselves to kiss Trump’s ring.

You literally giggled & fawned over trump daily. You normalized him. You were very afraid of him & you showed it. — Regina Marston for Congress CA 42 in 2022 (@Marston4ca42) May 4, 2020

And don’t forget about this:

Oof.

Hi Mika, You should know these two body-doubles did this and put your names on them and then MSNBC posted it. I would sue.https://t.co/QS6QNHPq1s https://t.co/QkgDA2WAjh — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) May 4, 2020

Heh.

Donald Trump played Joe and Mika like a fiddle. And no amount of revisionism on Mika’s part can change that.