Earlier today, Donald Trump fired several shots at MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski:

It should come as no surprise that Brzezinski didn’t take it well. Maybe because the truth hurts. We’re not gonna touch the dead-intern angle, but there’s no denying that Joe and Mika enjoyed a cozy relationship with Donald Trump during the 2016 election season.

Nevertheless, Mika’s trying to deny it:

Joe Scarborough “consistently held Trump accountable”? Yeah, no. Donald Trump’s “sleazy, gutter tactics” were well known well before the 2016 election, including by Joe and Mika themselves. And yet, they tripped all over themselves to kiss Trump’s ring.

And don’t forget about this:

Oof.

Heh.

Donald Trump played Joe and Mika like a fiddle. And no amount of revisionism on Mika’s part can change that.

