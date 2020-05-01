As Twitchy told you earlier, Kirsten Powers attempted to pull off a spectacular feat of gaslighting with this take on Brett Kavanaugh vs. Joe Biden:

Powers got plenty of pushback for that, and rightly so. So she walked it back and apologized for her brazen attempt to rewrite recent history.

Except no she didn’t. She grabbed some shovels and dug her grave even deeper:

Trending

Well, we’ll give her this much: She’s got cojones. Imagine conceiving of that “MINI THREAD,” deciding to share it with the world, and patting yourself on the back for it.

Should be interesting.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #BelieveWomen#MeTooBrett KavanaughJoe BidenKirsten Powerssexual assaultSexual Assault Allegations