As Twitchy told you earlier, Kirsten Powers attempted to pull off a spectacular feat of gaslighting with this take on Brett Kavanaugh vs. Joe Biden:

As I point out in my column today, there is no 'double standard' in the way Kavanaugh was treated vs. Biden. A few Dems called for immediate withdrawal of nomination, but the prevailing view was that the accusations should be heard and investigated. Same should be done w Reade. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 1, 2020

Powers got plenty of pushback for that, and rightly so. So she walked it back and apologized for her brazen attempt to rewrite recent history.

Except no she didn’t. She grabbed some shovels and dug her grave even deeper:

MINI THREAD ON 'BELIEVE WOMEN' If you have been told repeatedly that "believe women" means listen to women, take their claims seriously and investigate their claims and you continue to pretend that it means accept whatever women say without question, YOU ARE ACTING IN BAD FAITH. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 1, 2020

I can understand how it might be confusing, and perhaps there could have been a clearer slogan for #metoo but the point is that prior to #metoo people did not approach accusations from women with that standard. Hence, "believe women" as a slogan. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 1, 2020

But at this point, it's been explained ad nauseam and anyone continuing to misrepresent it is not really trying to understand this topic. THE END — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) May 1, 2020

Well, we’ll give her this much: She’s got cojones. Imagine conceiving of that “MINI THREAD,” deciding to share it with the world, and patting yourself on the back for it.

This abridged notion is trying to rewrite history. We were all there during Kavanaugh Kristen. — Capt Bill (@CaptBill12) May 1, 2020

Maybe if you have to explain that “believe women” means “actually investigate their claims,” you should think of a better slogan https://t.co/HxLhVXx4z8 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 1, 2020

Lol. I’m not a hypocrite. Really I’m not. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) May 1, 2020

Keep moving those goalposts. — circus pony (@circuspony18) May 1, 2020

Breaking: In light of Joe Biden running for President and the need to get him elected, #BelieveWomen has officially been suspended for the time being. Check back for more updates after the Presidential election. https://t.co/sEKPDO1jtX pic.twitter.com/SptJr90Gix — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 1, 2020

Should be interesting.

How much did you get for selling your soul? — Freedom is Everything (@rickyb_sports) May 1, 2020