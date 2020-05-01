Yesterday, protesters — some of whom were armed — showed up at the Michigan State House to push back against a possible extension of Gov. Whitmer’s lockdown order.

“America in the age of Trump” is apparently code for “Americans exercising a constitutional right and not hurting anyone.”

Again, it’s not the route we would choose to go, but it’s hardly the “domestic terrorism” so many were making it out to be.

Still, though. If there’s an opportunity to bend and twist Second Amendment practitioners’ intentions, you can bet that the right people will seize it and run with it. Case in point, AOC, who offered up this take on it:

Lots to unpack there. “MAGA-armed rushing of a state legislature” is fun. And the “racial privilege” angle is just … *chef’s kiss*.

