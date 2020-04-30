Politico’s got a nightly newsletter, “Special Coronavirus Edition.” Good thing, too. Otherwise, we might never have learned that COVID19’s higher mortality rate among men is “not exactly cause for celebration”:
Politico, I have questions. Many questions. https://t.co/JnBTvAyA8A pic.twitter.com/vxZnickam9
— 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚎 𝚍𝚛. 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚍-𝟷𝟿 (@BecketAdams) April 30, 2020
We, too, have questions.
"It’s true that more men are dying than women from Covid-19 around the world — but that’s not exactly cause for celebration."
I beg your pardon?
— 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚎 𝚍𝚛. 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚍-𝟷𝟿 (@BecketAdams) April 30, 2020
A full dissertation would be required for that one little snippet.
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) April 30, 2020
Why… WOULD that be cause for celebration?
— PatriciusAndronicus (@PubliusAm) April 30, 2020
Why would more men dying be a “cause for celebration?” Fourth-wave feminism is ghoulish brain rot.
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 30, 2020
i choose to believe that these two paragraphs are the result of unfortunate editing decisions.
— 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚎 𝚍𝚛. 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚍-𝟷𝟿 (@BecketAdams) April 30, 2020
“Unfortunate” seems generous.
Dafuq?
— Way Of The Open Palm (@the_open_palm) April 30, 2020
I mean…what?
— B (@Texan__Pride) April 30, 2020
— Nobody Important (@nobdy_imp) April 30, 2020
— Tom Hart (@Go_CartMotzart) April 30, 2020
Here’s a tip for Politico: Next time you consider sharing a take like this with the reading public, don’t.
Can we all just stop criticizing the sentiments expressed here, and take a moment – just one second – to consider how poorly written this piece is?
— Halfdan (@Halfdanish) April 30, 2020