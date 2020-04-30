Politico’s got a nightly newsletter, “Special Coronavirus Edition.” Good thing, too. Otherwise, we might never have learned that COVID19’s higher mortality rate among men is “not exactly cause for celebration”:

We, too, have questions.

“Unfortunate” seems generous.

Here’s a tip for Politico: Next time you consider sharing a take like this with the reading public, don’t.

