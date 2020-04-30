Nancy Pelosi has officially come out in support of Joe Biden, despite Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against him. “Joe Biden is Joe Biden,” after all, and that should be good enough for all of us.

Since that’s where we’re at now, Guy Benson is bidding farewell to one of Nancy Pelosi’s most cherished hashtags:

It had a good run, but it’s officially time to say goodbye.

Well, maybe one last stroll down Memory Lane (via @back_ttys):



Here are a few more:

She’s come a long way, baby.

How much will it really haunt them, though?

