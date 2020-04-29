You don’t have to be a Trump cheerleader to recognize the shamelessly disgraceful behavior of many so-called NeverTrumpers. “Never Trump” used to mean something. It used to mean standing in opposition to the worst aspects of Donald Trump, those that clearly violated basic tenets of conservatism. Now, it’s become synonymous with sneering condescension, opportunism, and grift.

Conservative tweeter @sunnyright, who makes no secret of his general aversion to Donald Trump and Trumpism, nonetheless recognizes the extreme to which Never Trump Inc. has lurched, making them no better than what they profess to fight tooth and nail against:

It may have started out as principled opposition to a dreadful man (which Trump is) but it's evolved into saying only the things that won't piss off the New Friends on the left. Which means largely turning a blind eye to the Trumpian antics and scandals of the left. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 29, 2020

All in the name of the Greater Good. Anything, even a blind eye to allegations of sexual assault and acts of religious intolerance, can be justified in the name of political victory. Which is exactly what they apparently objected to about Trump and MAGA. They've become exactly — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 29, 2020

what they mocked and despised, and what supposedly drove them away from their previous party. They're just now doing it out of spite for having been driven from influence and power (and for some, like Wilson, cash flow). They're just doing what they supposedly hated, now just for — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 29, 2020

the benefit of the other side. Some out of pure spite. Which is more understandable. Just wanting to see your enemy lose, even if another enemy wins. But for some it's an illusion that they'll have renewed influence and input if they help Democrats win. Like their New Friends — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 29, 2020

will remember their alliance and help and will respect/listen to them. Like Biden's going to be Jed Bartlett, bringing in Principled Republicans to provide intellectual balance and really Hear Them Out. They're all future Ainsley Hayes in their minds. They're in for bad news. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 29, 2020

Even if Joe Biden wants to be Jed Barlett, he's not going to be allowed to be Jed Bartlett. Biden is an old relative moderate who is kind of out-of-step with his national party. He's an elder they see as electable. He's not the intellectual head of the party. And he'll be a — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 29, 2020

relatively weak president. A kind of executive placeholder guided by the ideologues in Congress. He is not Trump in that sense, getting Republicans to go along with whatever. He'll veto only the worst impulses of the progressive left and maybe not even all of those. Pelosi and — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 29, 2020

her Congressional crew will be in the driver's seat. Biden will be there to shake hands and sign bills. He's going to be the Queen Elizabeth II to Nancy Pelosi's parliament. And neither he nor Pelosi are abandoning the chance to get back at Trump, or to push their long-held — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 29, 2020

agenda forward just because some rando NeverTrumpers who marginally helped them have Some Opinions. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 29, 2020

Never Trump luminaries like Rick Wilson and Tom Nichols may think they’re doing themselves a favor by hitching their wagons to the Democrats, but they’re in for a rude awakening.

Don’t say we didn’t warn them.

Those terrible impulses you're turning a blind eye to in the name of the Greater Good? They're not fringe impulses you have to look past because those people will be fine once in office. Those impulses *are* those people, just as much as Trump's awful impulses *were* him. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 29, 2020

Is that an argument for Trump? Nope. It is however an argument for being intellectually consistent. For being what you claimed to be. And not just donning the left's equivalent of a MAGA hat while insisting you're just principled. You're just wearing blinders for the other side. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 29, 2020

A-freakin’-men.