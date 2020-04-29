You don’t have to be a Trump cheerleader to recognize the shamelessly disgraceful behavior of many so-called NeverTrumpers. “Never Trump” used to mean something. It used to mean standing in opposition to the worst aspects of Donald Trump, those that clearly violated basic tenets of conservatism. Now, it’s become synonymous with sneering condescension, opportunism, and grift.

Conservative tweeter @sunnyright, who makes no secret of his general aversion to Donald Trump and Trumpism, nonetheless recognizes the extreme to which Never Trump Inc. has lurched, making them no better than what they profess to fight tooth and nail against:

Never Trump luminaries like Rick Wilson and Tom Nichols may think they’re doing themselves a favor by hitching their wagons to the Democrats, but they’re in for a rude awakening.

Don’t say we didn’t warn them.

A-freakin’-men.

