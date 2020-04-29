The RNC has unveiled a new logo for releases regarding Joe Biden, and CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe is on it:

We know Ed works for an MSM outlet, so we shouldn’t expect much. Still, does he really believe that’s what “HIDEN” is about? Can he really be that obtuse?

Trending

For what it’s worth, here’s what the RNC’s rapid response director has to say:

It shouldn’t be this difficult for O’Keefe to make the connection.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ed O'KeefeJoe BidenLogoRNCsexual assaultSexual Assault AllegationsSteve GuestTara Reade