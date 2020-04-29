The RNC has unveiled a new logo for releases regarding Joe Biden, and CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe is on it:

The @GOP is using a new logo in its news releases about the @JoeBiden campaign, trying to play up the fact that he’s forced to campaign from home in Delaware: pic.twitter.com/nU2Zs8pThU — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 29, 2020

We know Ed works for an MSM outlet, so we shouldn’t expect much. Still, does he really believe that’s what “HIDEN” is about? Can he really be that obtuse?

It's not because he is hiding from accusations of sexual assault? — Adeptus Archer the Needlessly Defiant (@ArcherMint) April 29, 2020

For what it’s worth, here’s what the RNC’s rapid response director has to say:

Joe Biden is hiding from responding himself to the Tara Reade sexual assault allegation. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 29, 2020

It shouldn’t be this difficult for O’Keefe to make the connection.