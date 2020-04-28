Well, it looks like at least something good came out of Joe Biden’s town hall event with Hillary Clinton:

LOL Joe Biden's campaign put Hillary Clinton on mute before today's town hall ended. pic.twitter.com/piBfaBCRw9 — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) April 28, 2020

Please don’t let that be a Photoshop, please don’t let that be a Photoshop …

Free twitter header for someone. pic.twitter.com/VlJut2eerS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 28, 2020

Oh, he’d totally go for it.

Silencing women again — The John P. Arshon (@JohnParshon) April 28, 2020

Normally we’d agree that this is a bad look for Biden … but this could actually be a good thing for his campaign.

Muting Hillary made him move up 10 points in the polls — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 28, 2020

If they want to win, they'll do that for another 6 months. https://t.co/QNkItg7Gve — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) April 28, 2020

Hmm, a silence Hillary agenda is something I could get behind. Going to keep an open mind on Biden. https://t.co/Ps8XaIPT5R — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) April 28, 2020

i support this decision — Liter of Coffee ☕️ (@Dismyburner) April 28, 2020