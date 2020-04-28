Brittney Cooper is an associate professor in Rutgers’ Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.

She is also, based on this thread of hers about COVID19, a flaming, race-obsessed nutjob.

But don’t take our word for it; see for yourselves:

Trending

Got that?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: black peopleBrittney CoopercoronavirusCOVID19rutgersTrump Supporterswhite conservativeswhite people