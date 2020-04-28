Brittney Cooper is an associate professor in Rutgers’ Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.

She is also, based on this thread of hers about COVID19, a flaming, race-obsessed nutjob.

But don’t take our word for it; see for yourselves:

I feel like most Black people are clear that this utterly absurd to push to re-open the country is all about a gross necropolitical calculation that it is Black people who are dying disproportionately from COVID. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) April 28, 2020

Not only do white conservatives not care about Black life, but my most cynical negative read of the white supremacists among them is that they welcome this massive winnowing of Black folks in order to slow demographic shifts and shore up political power. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) April 28, 2020

Earlier this week I watched a white high school classmate defending Trump on the disinfectant BS. And I realized again that for his supporters, realizing just how wrong they were about this man, and the depths of his idiocy and depravity, is akin to an existential crisis for them — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) April 28, 2020

Black people did not vote for this dude in any appreciable numbers. (Black men voted for him at 15% and they are dying the most.) No Black person deserves this and Black women knew it would be absolutely awful for him to be president. And now we all live in daily fear. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) April 28, 2020

Black Lives Matter. Black Lives with hypertension, diabetes, and asthma matter. Fat Black Lives matter. All Black Lives matter. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) April 28, 2020

Got that?