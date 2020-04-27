At today’s White House COVID19 presser, Donald Trump denied responsibility for people choosing to ingest disinfectants as a COVID19 remedy:

Not The Onion. President Trump says he takes no responsibility for a spike in people improperly using disinfectants after he suggested ingesting disinfectant as a cure for coronavirus. “I can’t imagine why,” Trump said when asked about the increase, “I can’t imagine why.” — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) April 27, 2020

We can’t imagine why he’d dodge responsibility for such a thing.

Except yes we can.

Reason already debunked that this was happening. https://t.co/20FdY0ZiDl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2020

He shouldn’t. That didn’t happen. You guys are pathetic. — Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) April 27, 2020

But the fact that Donald Trump didn’t tell people to start chugging Lysol wasn’t about to stop CNN’s crackerjack graphics department from suggesting that he did — and suggesting that he’s responsible for anyone who follows the advice he didn’t give:

See what they did there?

Are they trying to blame Trump for Chris Cuomo's wife? https://t.co/V6n1Ozg6Qc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2020

As if.