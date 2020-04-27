As Twitchy told you, New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi asked Donald Trump at today’s COVID19 presser if he deserves to be re-elected given that more Americans have died “over the course of six weeks than died over the entirety of the Vietnam War.”

The question was impressive in its stupidity. But Nuzzi is stunning and brave enough to emerge from the pile of people dunking on her to defend it:

He gave a far better answer than the one she deserved.

The worst part? Nuzzi’s question likely isn’t the last of its kind that we’ll see before all is said and done.

You know they are. Because they make no apologies for their awfulness:

There you have it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

