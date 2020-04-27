As Twitchy told you, New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi asked Donald Trump at today’s COVID19 presser if he deserves to be re-elected given that more Americans have died “over the course of six weeks than died over the entirety of the Vietnam War.”

—@Olivianuzzi asks Trump: "If an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died over the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be reelected?" — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 27, 2020

The question was impressive in its stupidity. But Nuzzi is stunning and brave enough to emerge from the pile of people dunking on her to defend it:

If more than 50,000 Americans died over the course of a few weeks at any time in our history, it would be fair to ask the president if he deserves to be reelected. It wasn’t a gotcha question, it wasn’t designed to provoke, and I appreciate the fact that Trump took it seriously. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) April 27, 2020

(Although he did not, obviously, answer it directly) — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) April 27, 2020

He gave a far better answer than the one she deserved.

“A war is just like a virus from China” -super smart journalist lady — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 27, 2020

Trash question — mastapix (@granmastapix) April 27, 2020

What an absurd comparison. — Nick (@steveaustin2020) April 27, 2020

You guys want to know why we call you the enemy of the people right? This is why. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) April 27, 2020

The worst part? Nuzzi’s question likely isn’t the last of its kind that we’ll see before all is said and done.

You just know they are salivating over hitting that Civil War death benchmark. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2020

You know they are. Because they make no apologies for their awfulness:

It’s clown questions like this that can make the briefing a waste of time. The only point of that question was to provoke. Not learn anything new. Not provide information to viewers. The point was to get under Trump’s skin. Good to see potus rose above and didn’t take the bait. https://t.co/ElNzIKvG36 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 27, 2020

There you have it.

Olivia Nuzzi is Olivianuzziing again. Fundamentally ill-disposed to be a journalist, but this behavior is tolerated in the industry. pic.twitter.com/PF3wwF7kSf — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) April 27, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.