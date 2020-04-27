New York Times columnist and MSNBC contributor Michelle Goldberg is caught between a rock and a hard place.

See, the news that Tara Reade’s former neighbor has come forward to corroborate Reade’s account of being sexually assaulted by Biden is highly problematic. For Goldberg, that is:

What a nightmare.

Contrast Goldberg’s take on Tara Reade’s ex-neighbor Linda LaCasse with her take on “heroic” Christine Blasey Ford:

Evidently Michelle hasn’t considered that Democrats have gotten to this point because they insisted on averting their eyes with regard to Biden.

