New York Times columnist and MSNBC contributor Michelle Goldberg is caught between a rock and a hard place.

See, the news that Tara Reade’s former neighbor has come forward to corroborate Reade’s account of being sexually assaulted by Biden is highly problematic. For Goldberg, that is:

This is the most persuasive corroborating evidence that has come out so far. What a nightmare. https://t.co/u4yPbEElaf — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) April 27, 2020

What a nightmare.

It’s a nightmare… for Tara Reade. That’s what you meant, right? https://t.co/S82sMTA9nI — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 27, 2020

Contrast Goldberg’s take on Tara Reade’s ex-neighbor Linda LaCasse with her take on “heroic” Christine Blasey Ford:

For @michelleinbklyn, Dr. Ford’s actions were heroic…Tara Reade’s are a political “nightmare” pic.twitter.com/8sUvk6iOSi — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 27, 2020

Evidently Michelle hasn’t considered that Democrats have gotten to this point because they insisted on averting their eyes with regard to Biden.